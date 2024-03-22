Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.56 and last traded at $287.62. 1,217,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,180,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.