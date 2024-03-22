Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

PZZA traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,003,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,694. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

