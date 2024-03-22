Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OABI

OmniAb Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

OmniAb stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 396,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,788. The stock has a market cap of $598.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -0.16. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 306.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $6,482,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.