ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.10% from the company’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.59. 88,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.32.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
