ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.10% from the company’s previous close.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.59. 88,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

