Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

TSE:ATD traded down C$1.14 on Friday, hitting C$76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The stock has a market cap of C$74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.15 and a 1-year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

