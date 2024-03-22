Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Brian C. Judkins Sells 11,158 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $642.80. 32,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,688. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.87.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chemed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.