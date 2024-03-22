Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Simon Bourne Sells 6,580 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.56), for a total value of £18,424 ($23,455.12).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37), for a total value of £67,519.35 ($85,957.16).
Marshalls Price Performance
Shares of MSLH stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 275.80 ($3.51). The company had a trading volume of 733,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,229. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,177.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marshalls to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
