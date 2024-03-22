Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of BROS traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.