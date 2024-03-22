Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 434 Shares of Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,182.79).
GSK Price Performance
LON GSK traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,686.80 ($21.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,910. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,631.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,519.87.
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.