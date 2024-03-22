Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 434 Shares of Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,182.79).

LON GSK traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,686.80 ($21.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,910. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,631.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,519.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.82) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.82) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.12).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

