Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 3,175 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 113,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

