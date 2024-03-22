Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $423,100.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Aflac Stock Performance
Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 667,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Aflac
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
