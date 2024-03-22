Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert Sells 1,000 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 4.5 %

PKOH traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.