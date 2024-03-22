Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. 1,190,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.