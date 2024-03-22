Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 296,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

