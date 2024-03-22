Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 296,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.06.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
