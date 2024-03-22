PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.15.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
