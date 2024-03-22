Barclays Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $214.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $5.24 on Friday, reaching $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 969,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,060. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.