Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 5,452,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,994,928. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

