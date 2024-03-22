Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 601,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 207,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,118 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 270,493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9,830.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 364,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 272,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,842. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.