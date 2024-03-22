Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 5,496,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,379,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

