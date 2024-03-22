Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.01. 124,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

