Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 27,834 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,410,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.64. 294,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

