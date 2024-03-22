Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.9 %

LNC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 790,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,243. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.