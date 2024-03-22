Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $305,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. 1,565,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

