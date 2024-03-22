Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Terran Orbital worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,495 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,285 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 2,687,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,681. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.27.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

