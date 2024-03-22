Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 40,094.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

OGN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 944,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,267. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

