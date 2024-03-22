Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $734,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,672,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,644,357.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of HPK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 95,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,146. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

