Evercore ISI Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LULU. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.76.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $77.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.27. 13,123,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.63. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.