Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.01

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 189015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,990 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,576 in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

