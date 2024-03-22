Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.06

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 220170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $167,137,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

