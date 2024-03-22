ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Down 26%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 26% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 692,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 229,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$470.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

