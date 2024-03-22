e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $202.19 and last traded at $205.16. Approximately 329,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,500,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

