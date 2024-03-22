Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.74 and last traded at $63.02. 1,210,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,412,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

