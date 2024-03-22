Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.94 and last traded at $190.62. Approximately 3,219,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,474,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.87 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

