Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.78. 12,502,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,277,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

