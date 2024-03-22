3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.09 and last traded at $107.42. Approximately 744,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,049,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.