Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 0%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $71.87. Approximately 2,155,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,816,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

