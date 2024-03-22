Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $70.66. Approximately 553,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,411,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

