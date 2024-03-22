Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Nano has a market capitalization of $198.77 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00637052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00130210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00211810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00120168 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

