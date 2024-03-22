ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 53.7% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $554.50 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00130210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

