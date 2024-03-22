Sibanye Stillwater Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,337 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 3,648 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 20,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 267,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.59. 3,993,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

