Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 972 call options.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $146.73. 448,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,532. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

