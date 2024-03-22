Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 972 call options.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $146.73. 448,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,532. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.39.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.