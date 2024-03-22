dogwifhat (WIF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.18 Billion

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $371.01 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.39498229 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $353,541,492.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

