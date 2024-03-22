Critical Review: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $54.23 billion 3.33 $1.69 billion $0.39 109.46 Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 9.79 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -4.93

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Intel has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intel and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 4 20 5 0 2.03 Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Intel currently has a consensus price target of $41.48, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 127.24%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Intel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 3.11% 1.64% 0.92% Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21%

Summary

Intel beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

