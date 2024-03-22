Comparing Grindr (GRND) and Its Peers

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr Competitors 1017 4373 10106 287 2.61

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Grindr’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Grindr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.16 Grindr Competitors $8.87 billion $1.94 billion 54.50

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -150.38% -42.21% -9.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindr rivals beat Grindr on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

