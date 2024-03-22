Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $306.65 and last traded at $306.97. 641,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,819,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock worth $314,260,663. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

