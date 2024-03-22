Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.53. 1,327,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,202. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

