Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

