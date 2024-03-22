Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

FIVE stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

