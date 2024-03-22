Piper Sandler Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $98.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

NIKE stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. 12,162,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,677,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

