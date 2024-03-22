Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.